Kiku Sharda accuses Taapsee Pannu of doing Amitabh Bachchan wrong: ‘Because of that, he had to do KBC’

Taapsee Pannu was seen as a guest on Saturday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, along with her Rashmi Rocket co-stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli. On the show, she was accused by cast member Kiku Sharda of treating Amitabh Bachchan unfairly.

Kiku told Taapsee that she hired Amitabh as a lawyer in Pink and he fought her case despite having health issues. In Mulk, Taapsee turned lawyer herself and did not even approach Amitabh, Kiku said.

“Iski wajah se unhe KBC karna pada. Pata hai kitni mehnat lagti hai usme (Because of how unfairly you treated him, he had to take up Kaun Banega Crorepati. Do you know what a tough job that is)?” Kiku asked Taapsee, leaving her in splits.

Taapsee and Amitabh worked together in Pink and Badla. Both films were critically and commercially successful.

Previously, in an interview with a leading daily, Taapsee said that she was ‘intimidated’ by the thought of acting alongside him at first. “On the first day, I realised that if I am going to be so intimidated with him around then I won’t be able to perform the way I am supposed to. I had to switch off the button in my head which said this is Amitabh Bachchan and then perform.” She added that she treats Amitabh like a co-star, rather than a ‘legend’ put on a pedestal.

Amitabh seemed to vouch for this when he shared a text message that he got from Taapsee, along with the teaser of her film Saand Ki Aankh, with his followers on Twitter. “This is Taapsee Pannu, colleague & completely chilled out... sends me SMS: ‘Hi rockstar. This is the teaser of my latest madness releasing this Diwali, too excited for this one so sharing it with you. Tell me if it surprises you :).”

Currently, Amitabh is seen as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He made his television debut with the show in 2000 and has hosted all its seasons except the third.