KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan turns away, blushes hard as he remembers love marriage with Jaya Bachchan

Actor and Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan got a rare blush on the latest episode of the show. While speaking to a contestant about his arranged marriage, Amitabh remembered his own love marriage to wife Jaya Bachchan, about 48 years ago.

In the hot seat on Thursday's episode was Shivshankar Devagan, a businessman from Raipur, Chattisgarh. Seeing his equation with his wife, Amitabh asked them about their marriage. As Shivshankar explained how he met his wife and their marriage was arranged, a curious Amitabh asked him to explain the difference between an arranged marriage and love marriage.

Shivshankar said that in an arranged marriage, the woman usually wears a veil and couple is more distant from each other. But his marriage is still so ‘bindaas’, people often believe they had a love marriage. At this, Amitabh remembered his own marriage to Jaya.

“Dekhiye, humko toh maalum nahi hai arranged marriage hota kya hai. Kyuki…nai main (See, I don't know what an arranged marriage is. Because I)…,” he said but could not finish his sentence, blushing hard. The audience laughed at his reaction as he turned around and hid his face.

“Kya hai sir, anubhav se baat karrahe hain hum (The thing is that I am speaking from experience),” he said, finally gaining some composure but still cracking up at the end.

Amitabh and Jaya featured together in films such as Silsila, Abhiman, Mili and Sholay. In earlier social media posts, he has talked about how they got married at short notice. He wrote in an Instagram post last year, “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My father asked who you going with? When I told him who, he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !!”

