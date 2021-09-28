KBC 13: Pratik Gandhi joins Pankaj Tripathi on new episode, watch him floor Amitabh Bachchan with Scam 1992 dialogue

A new Shandaar Shukravaar episode promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 is out. The latest guests on the show will be actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi.

In the promo, Pratik floors host Amitabh Bachchan as he runs lines with him from his hit show, Scam 1992. “Locha, lafda, jalebi aur fafda ko Gujarati ki life se koi nahi nikaal sakta (No one can take scams, tussles, jalebis and fafdas out of a Gujarati's life),” Pratik says in his Harshad Mehta avatar. Amitabh reacts, “Ye sab dialoguebaazi hai. Isme bahut risk hoga, aapko maalum hai (These are all over-the-top theatrics. It will be very risky, do you even realise it)?" Pratik then fires back with his famous line, “Risk hai toh isk hai (Love is all about taking a risk).” At this, Amitabh broke into applause saying ‘aaye haaye’ and Pankaj laughed with Pratik.

Pratik played scammer-stockbroker Harshad Mehta in Hansal Mehta's series Scam 1992. The show brought overnight success and critical acclaim for Pratik and other stars of the show. His upcoming projects include Bhavai and Amazon miniTV short film Shimmy, and Disney+ Hotstar's Six Suspects with Richa Chadha.

Pankaj is known for his acclaimed performances in movies such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Gurgaon, Newton, and the series Sacred Games. His latest releases have been Mimi and Kaagaz.

This year, Kaun Banega Crorepati has started hosting celebrities every Friday. So far, Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Virender Sehwag-Sourav Ganguly and Neeraj Chopra-PR Sreejesh have appeared on the show. They share anecdotes from their lives, interact with Amitabh Bachchan and win large sums for charities of their choice.

Deepika Padukone played for her Live Love Laugh foundation, which works towards creating mental health awareness. She also shared her own experience with depression on the show, telling Amitabh and the audience about how she dealt with it.