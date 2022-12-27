KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan looks on in disbelief as Akshay Kumar says he visited Kumbh Mela 'quietly'. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan, the host of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 (KBC), teased actor Akshay Kumar when he said that he once 'quietly went and returned' from Kumbh Mela held in Allahabad. In a new promo video shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram on Tuesday, Akshay Kumar was seen on the hot seat. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan tells Vicky Kaushal ‘apke humare haalat ek jaise hain’ as they discuss cooking woes, preparing egg dish)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Amitabh asked Akshay, "Aap kabhi gaye hai ghumne udhar (Did you ever visit the place)?" A smiling Akshay replied, “Ji, main ek baar gaya tha (Yes, I have visited once)." A surprised Amitabh asked, "Oh ek baar gaye hai aap (Oh, so you have been there once)?"

Akshay responded, "Hann. Mauka mila tha, chup chap chala gaya tha, chup chap jaake waapis aagaya (Yes. I got a chance once, I went there quietly and returned without telling anyone).” At this Amitabh looked at the audience in disbelief and asked, “Yeh chup chaap gaye the (He went quietly)?!”

Akshay made his comeback teasing Amitabh with his reply, “Kyu, main chup chaap nahi jaa sakta (Why I can't go quietly)?" The veratan actor said, "Nahi nahi jaasakte hai sir lekin (No, you can go sir but...)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay interrupted him saying, "Aap kayi kayi jagahon pe chup chaap jaate ho, hum nahi jaa sakte kahi bhi (You have visited many places quietly, I can't do the same)?” Confused about his reply for a moment, Amitabh smiled and said, "Nahi nahi (Of course)." He then burst out laughing as Akshay joined him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared with the caption, "@akshaykumar aur @amitabhbachchan ji, aise aap ek dusre ke raaz kholenge toh kaise chalega (If you reveal each others' secrets how will it work)?" KBC is currently in its finale week. Several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Shark Tank India judges Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh as well as chef Vikas Khanna will be seen in the show. KBC airs at 9 pm on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television.

Akshay will be next seen in director Raj Mehta's upcoming entertainer film Selfiee. Emraan, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also a part of the film. He also has OMG: Oh my God 2, director Aanand L Rai's Gorkha, and the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru in the pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh was recently seen in the family entertainer film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience. He will be seen in The Intern along with Deepika Padukone. Amitabh also has Project K alongside Deepika and Prabhas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON