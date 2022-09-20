KBC 14's first crorepati Kavita Chawla recalls what Amitabh Bachchan told her when she cried, couldn't play last year

Kavita Chawla, the first contestant to win the cash prize of ₹1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, has spoken about how she was heartbroken last year, when she could not reach the hot seat. In a new interview, she also recalled that KBC host Amitabh Bachchan boosted her morale when she cried. Showering praises on the actor, Kavita also talked about how he complimented her. (Also Read | KBC 14: Kavita Chawla becomes first crorepati on Amitabh Bachchan show)

Recalling last year when she had to go back home from the fastest finger first round, Kavita said that she was scolded. She spoke about how people were disappointed as she was unable to play the game on KBC. Kavita also had to face taunts as people said ‘crorepati ban gayi (you have become a millionaire)’.

Speaking with Indian Express, Kavita said, “Last year, when I couldn’t reach the hot seat from the fastest finger first round, I was so heartbroken. I remember sitting on the set and crying my heart out. Amitabh Bachchan ji then came forward and told me not to be demotivated. His words kept echoing in my mind and I decided to come back, this time with the mission to win."

She also spoke about Amitabh, “I have never seen a personality like him, who doesn’t have an iota of attitude or pride. He didn’t even have to say anything as his behaviour towards us made us so comfortable. He was so frank and open to converse that I really had a lot of fun with him. I remember Amitji coming to me at the end and saying that I played a clever game. That was a huge compliment from him and it was the highlight of my journey.”

Recently, speaking with Times of India, Kavita had said, "Right from the year 2000, I wanted to be part of the show. Last year too, I came on the show, but only reached the fastest finger round. This year, I have fulfilled my dream by reaching this point. Whenever I used to make my son study, I would learn along with him.” Kavita is a homemaker from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, who studied till class 12.

