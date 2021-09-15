Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC: When Sachin Tendulkar made a comment about Vinod Kambli's temper and Amitabh Bachchan was surprised
tv

KBC: When Sachin Tendulkar made a comment about Vinod Kambli's temper and Amitabh Bachchan was surprised

Sachin Tendulkar surprised Amitabh Bachchan with an anecdote about Vinod Kambli in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati that aired 20 years ago.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Vinod Kambli, Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar appeared as a special guest in a 2001 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, where he was playing for the victims of the Gujarat earthquake. Sachin came on the show with his childhood friend, former cricketer, Vinod Kambli.

The two have had a rocky relationship over the years, and in his chats with host Amitabh Bachchan between questions, Sachin gave an insight into their equation.

Amitabh asked Sachin if it is true that as a child, he used to be a great admirer of tennis player John McEnroe. Sachin replied, “I would like to tell you something. I was about seven or eight years old, and I had grown my hair out, like John McEnroe. Wherever I went, I carried a tennis racquet with me. I would wear sweatbands and a headband. And I expected people to call me John. At that time, it was a choice between cricket and tennis for me. And all my friends were Bjorn Borg fans.”

RELATED STORIES

Sachin continued, “I think I was more fascinated with McEnroe because his temper was like Vinod Kambli's.” Amitabh asked with a laugh, “Vinod Kambli has a temper?” Sachin replied, “He does, whenever he gets out, all the players in the dressing room make space for him. They say, ‘Make room, Kambli is coming’.”

Also read: KBC: When insulted Shah Rukh Khan regained composure after contestant criticised his acting, said she didn't want a hug

Amitabh currently hosts the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He recently welcomed actor Deepika Padukone and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan as special guests on Friday. This weekend, he will host Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra and P Sreejesh on the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan sachin tendulkar vinod kambli kaun banega crorepati 13 kaun banega crorepati kbc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Priyanka Chopra’s co-host Julianne Hough reacts to The Activist backlash

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan steps into delivery person's shoes, brings him a meal

Norm Macdonald remembered by comedy community as hilarious and unique

When SRK said he wanted to be KBC host till he was 60: ‘I don’t see anyone else’
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP