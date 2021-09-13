KBC: When insulted Shah Rukh Khan regained composure after contestant criticised his acting, said she didn't want a hug

Shah Rukh Khan hosted just one season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which recently returned with its 13th season with Amitabh Bachchan as the host. During his tenure, Shah Rukh Khan would send off contestants with a hug, but on one occasion, a contestant turned down his offer for an embrace and even criticised his acting style.

On season three of the popular quiz show, college lecturer Archana Sharma won the fastest finger first round and got a chance to play for the ₹2 crore prize money on the hot seat.

Almost immediately, it was clear that Archana was no fan of Shah Rukh's. She said in Hindi, “Mr Khan, I watch your films, but I didn't think of you as a good actor initially.” Shah Rukh smiled. She continued, “I noted this, and if you are honest to yourself, you would agree that a lot of your mannerisms are similar to Shammi Kapoor's.” Shah Rukh instantly delivered the iconic Shammi Kapoor line ‘Yahoo!’, but Archana cut him off. She said, “No! In the field of intensity. You have very expressive eyes.”

Shah Rukh was taken aback. He said, “Are you praising me now? I thought you were still scolding me.” Later, Shah Rukh told Archana that he insists that contestants who want to bow out of the show do so with a hug. Archana, who was stumped by a question, decided to quit, but she said, “I don't want to take a risk at this stage. I have no intention of hugging you, I quit.”

Shah Rukh was stunned into silence, but he unleashed some trademark Shah Rukh Khan charm, and said, “I am about to cry. I wanted to hug you because you played so wonderfully. And I wanted to share that love with you.”

As a parting gesture, Shah Rukh requested Archana if he could present the cheque to her mother, who was in the audience. “You are very strict, but would you mind if I present this cheque to your mother? I am sure she wouldn't turn down my hug.” And with that, Shah Rukh raced into the stands and took Archana's mother's blessings.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, KBC producer Siddhartha Basu reflected on the Shah Rukh season, and said, “What didn’t work with SRK was the comparison with AB. I think SRK did KBC in his own way with charm and wit, and as far as I know, it garnered good ratings. We have done three shows with SRK, and I believe he is one of the most natural TV hosts who can think on his feet.”