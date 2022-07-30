Ketki Dave reveals late husband Rasik Dave 'never wanted to talk about his illness': 'He believed that all will be fine'

Actor Ketki Dave has spoken about how her late husband, actor Rasik Dave never wanted to talk about his deteriorating health. In a new interview, she said that Rasik believed that all will be fine and asked Ketki not to lose hope. Taking a trip down memory lane, Ketki said that they met on the sets of a play in 1979 and 'instantly liked each other'. (Also Read | Sarita Joshi reveals Rasik Dave was in the ICU for 15 days)

Rasik, known for appearing in Hindi and Gujarati films and shows, died after a prolonged illness at the age of 65. He was suffering from kidney ailments for the past four years and died on Friday evening. "Dave had weakness, his blood pressure and kidney issues. He was on dialysis. He was there in the hospital for about 15 to 20 days. He was brought home on Thursday and I met him and he just smiled at me. He passed away at 7-7.30 pm yesterday," Rasik's mother-in-law veteran actor Sarita Joshi told news agency PTI.

Speaking with Times of India, Ketki said, "Rasik never wanted to talk about his illness. So, we never shared about his deteriorating health with anyone. He was a very private person and believed that all will be fine. But, deep down, we knew somewhere that he was not well. In the last few days, he told me how I should continue working always. I was supposed to open a play and I told him I was not in the state of mind to work, but he kept saying that the show must go on and I should never stop working. Even when he was unwell, he kept saying that all will be fine and I should not lose hope."

Recalling their first meeting, in 1979 on the sets of a play, Ketki said, "We instantly liked each other. As we worked together in plays and TV shows, we fell in love and got married in 1983. Rasik was a very down-to-earth, stable and somebody who believed in living life to the fullest. He would never get bogged down by things and would always motivate me to face the ups and downs of life. Even if we had fights, they were healthy because we would work towards resolving them. I can say that 40 years of marriage with Rasik went by happily because he was someone who believed that life has to be lived well."

Rasik is best known for his work in Hrishikesh Mukherjee-directed movie Jhoothi, TV shows like Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Mahabharat, Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki and dance reality series Nach Baliye. Ketki has featured in many films such as Money Hai Toh Honey Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho. She is best known for her appearance in the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Behenein among many others.

