Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani cries in new promo, Rohit Shetty makes fun of his fear. Watch
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani cries in new promo, Rohit Shetty makes fun of his fear. Watch

Arjun Bijlani is the focus of the latest promo for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and host Rohit Shetty is sen making fun of his fears. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Arjun Bijlani cries in the latest promo for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently shooting for the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, is seen crying in the latest promo for the adventure reality show. Show host Rohit Shetty is seen making fun of him as he is scared of electricity.

The promo video, shared on the Instagram page of Colors, opens with Arjun Bijlani performing a stunt on an electric tower. He seems to have touched the wrong wires, and starts crying and screaming. Rohit Shetty, says, "Bijli ke jhatkon ne dila di inko yaad nani. ye hai apne Arjun Bijlani (The electric shock has troubled him a lot, this is our Arjun Bijlani)."

Arjun is then seen trying his hands at the task again while singing Sridevi's famous song Hawa Hawaai, with his own twist. "Bijli girani mai hu aayi, kehte hain mujhko Bijlani Bijlani (I am here to send thunders all over, my name is Bijlani)." He also turns towards Rohit and tells him, "Mera barbecue ho raha hai sir (I am being barbeque-d)!"

Rohit, then concludes the video saying, "This is fear, and the battleground of fear - Welcome to Cape Town."

Arjun is joined by co-contestants Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood on the show.

Apart from Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty also has two movies - Sooryavanshi and Cirkus in the pipeline. Starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in lead roles, Sooryavanshi was initially set to release in theatres last year and was postponed due to the surge in coronavirus cases across India.

Also read: On Kajal Aggarwal’s 36th birthday, here are some fun facts about her

On the other hand, Cirkus, headlined by Ranveer Singh, is yet to be completed. Rumoured to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play The Comedy of Errors, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arjun bijlani khatron ke khiladi rohit shetty

Related Stories

bollywood

Anil Kapoor recalls visiting Milkha Singh's home: 'His wife fed us most unforgettable aloo parathas'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 01:48 PM IST
telugu cinema

Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu shares pics to 'sum up 300,000+ happy memories' on her birthday

PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 01:32 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP