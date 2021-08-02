Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani reacts as fans blame him for Sourabh Raaj Jain's unfair elimination

Arjun Bijlani addressed fans' reaction to the 'unfair' elimination of Sourabh Raaj Jain in the recent episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor had used his K medal to save himself from the elimination round and nominated Sourabh instead.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Arjun Bijlani reacted after Sourabh Raaj Jain was eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Arjun Bijlani has shared his reaction to fans expressing their disappointment over his decision to nominate Sourabh Raaj Jain in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 elimination stunt. Sourabh was evicted from the show on Sunday night.

Taking to Twitter, Arjun Bijlani said that while shooting the episode, he was aware that people would find the twist unfair. Responding to a Twitter user who called his move 'wrong', Arjun said, "I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that. When Sourabh was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair. I truly wished he hadn’t. But yes u have a right to have an opinion."

On Sunday night's episode, Arjun was presented the option to use his 'K Medal' to secure his place in the show and nominate another fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant for the elimination round. He decided to nominate Sourabh Raaj Jain, who had to perform the elimination stunt despite completing the previous tasks and securing his place in the episode.

Sourabh, Anushka Sen and Maheck Chahal were asked to find keys from a cabinet filled with cockroaches and snakes. Sourabh took the longest time - 34 minutes - to finish the task. His elimination left Shweta Tiwari upset. Arjun had apologised to Sourabh on the episode. "I do not know how will I compensate for this ever. But I will try."

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi's family felt she and Nakuul Mehta 'would look slightly off' in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Besides Arjun, Shweta and Sourabh, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also features Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Maheck Chahal, Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh. Nikki was eliminated on the first weekend of the show. However, she returned to the stunt-based reality show in the recently premiered episodes.

