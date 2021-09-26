Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale: Arjun Bijlani wins the trophy

Arjun Bijlani has won the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He lifted the trophy on the season finale episode on Sunday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Television actor Arjun Bijlani has won the latest, 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. In the grand finale episode, which was aired on Sunday, Arjun lifted the trophy, handed out by host, filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Divyanka Tripathi was announced as the first runner-up. 

The top five finalists of the show were Arjun, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Divyanka and Vishal Aditya Singh. The season finale was filmed earlier last week with contestants Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul present. 

Earlier, Arjun's wife Neha Swami appeared to have prematurely revealed that he had won the show. She shared pictures from their house party and show the winner's trophy on her Instagram Stories. She also reposted pictures and posts shared by their friends, in which they had called Arjun the season's winner.

Neha shared a picture with Arjun on Instagram, mentioning how proud she was of him. “I'm soooooo proud of you my jaan... I know what you have done really.. you deserve all the happiness in the world... @arjunbijlani,” she said.

Earlier in the season, fans had reacted to Arjun's decision of nominating Sourabh Raaj Jain for an elimination stunt. Responding to a Twitter user who called his move 'wrong', Arjun had said, "I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that. When Sourabh was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair. I truly wished he hadn’t. But yes u have a right to have an opinion."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was shot in Cape Town after the second wave of coronavirus. The contestants all stayed together in a bio bubble and shared pictures and updates from there.

