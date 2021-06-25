Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo: Shweta Tiwari breaks down during tasks, tells Rohit Shetty 'I can't do it'

A new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been released and it features Shweta Tiwari. The video has a few montages of the television actor performing the tasks. While the tasks are not evident, the actor was seen scared and refused to perform them.

Shweta Tiwari was seen talking to director Rohit Shetty, who returned as the host of the adventure reality show, expressing her fear. In one scene, she was seen tired and losing confidence while in another, she was seen screaming and almost in tears. Introducing Shweta, Rohit said in the clip, "Yeh hai darr or dare ka battleground (This is the battleground of fear or dare), welcome to Cape Town."

The new promo comes shortly after the channel released teasers of Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli and Arjun Bijlani. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also features Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla and Mahekk Chahal.

Speaking about her participation with a leading daily, Shweta said it was her daughter Palak who encouraged her to take part in the show. "Palak told me that if I didn’t take it up now, it would be too late for me to participate in this show in the future,” she said.

Off the set, Shweta has been bonding with her fellow contestants. She also shared a video in which she revealed that her nickname on the sets was 'Mumma'.

In the video, Shweta was getting her makeup done when she asked her makeup man, "So you promise you will make me look prettier?" He responds with, "Oh yes, mumma!" The actor then explained, "So, by the way, if you guys do not know. My nickname, here, in Khatron Ke Khiladi is 'mumma'. Everybody calls me 'mumma'." She added, "so I am the mumma, 'jagat mumma' of Fear Factor. Mother of Africa," before everyone burst out laughing.