Home / Entertainment / Tv / Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Nikki Tamboli pens apology after getting evicted in first week: 'Timing is wrong'
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Nikki Tamboli pens apology after getting evicted in first week: 'Timing is wrong'

Nikki Tamboli was evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in the first week. The actor has now penned an apology note to her fans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Nikki Tamboli was the first contestant to have been evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Nikki Tamboli was the first contestant to be evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The new season of the stunt-based reality show began on Saturday. In Sunday's episode, Nikki aborted three consecutive stunts owing to physical and mental exhaustion. A few hours after the episode premiered, the Bigg Boss 14 alum took to Instagram and apologised to her fans for not living up to their expectations.

She shared a video featuring one of the stunts from the episode, in which she was asked to enter a water tank filled with a few fish. While she attempted it, she couldn't complete it. Sharing the video on Instagram, Nikki Tamboli said, "#timingiswrong It’s as difficult to describe in words as it was to perform that difficult stunt out there. I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that inspite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn’t make it and did abort the stunt."

"It wasn’t easy but I did have a lot fears and emotional baggages along before every stunt. But this journey has been one hell of a ride and I will cherish each and every moment of it forever. Until next time.. See you all for my next super soon!" she concluded her note.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 premiere highlights: Rohit Shetty sees Divyanka Tripathi as finalist, Rahul Vaidya fails task

Nikki had travelled to South Africa, along with other contestants of the show, just a few days after her brother, Jatin, died due to Covid-19 related complications. Speaking about performing her first stunt on the show, she told Times Now, "Every day, there was a low moment for me because 4th (May) my brother went and on the 13th we were shooting for our episodes. And on the 13th itself, I performed my first stunt. So obviously, it was worst for me because I was dying from inside. And I am not that mature that I can control everything."

Topics
nikki tamboli khatron ke khiladi

