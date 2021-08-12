Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari dances to Bachpan Ka Pyaar with Aastha Gill, puts end to tiff rumours

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul and Arjun Bijlani danced to Bachpan Ka Pyaar together. Watch the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul and Arjun Bijlani perform to Bachpan Ka Pyaar.

Aastha Gill may have been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after Shweta Tiwari nominated her for the task but there is no bad blood between them. Their latest goofy video is a proof of that.

Shweta Tiwari and Aastha Gill reunited with fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul and Arjun Bijlani for a party, where they danced to the viral song Bachpan Ka Pyaar.

Arjun took to Instagram and shared a video of the group playing the song and dancing to it. The viral song's music video was playing in the background. Arjun, while sharing the video, captioned it, "Jaana meri jaane maan with my crazy crazy @aasthagill … and @divasana @shweta.tiwari @vishalsingh713 aur main ofcourse."

The new clip was shared a few days after the episode featuring Aastha's elimination was aired. In the episode, after Shweta's team failed to win the task, she was asked to nominate two contestants from her team for the elimination. Shweta picked Aastha and Abhinav Shukla.

They were asked to go underwater and eat two jalebis. Aastha ended up taking more time than Abhinav and got eliminated. Fans criticised Shweta for her judgement.

Also read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 first promo: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar analyse woes of being single

However, in her defence, Shweta told a paparazzo, "Last week they were talking about Arjun, this week they are talking about me and next week it will be someone else. It would have happened for some reason or either. I had faith in Aastha and that’s why she was in my team. I know she had potential. But someone had to get nominated, and these wars will go on. They are never-ending".

Aastha, too, came forward and defended Shweta. Sharing a video from their party, Aastha said, "Guys mat karo yaar (Guys don’t do it please). She is the closest and the sweetest.”

