Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Roy regrets quitting reality show due to injury, says he ‘felt bad’

Rohit Roy had to take an exit from the ongoing adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and has said that he feels disappointed leaving the show just before the finale. (Also read: Hina Khan in mesh crop top and cargo pants, poses fearlessly with a snake)

Apart from Rohit, Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Nyrraa M Banerji, Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam Singh and Soundous Moufakir are also participants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Rohit's injury and exit

Rohit told ETimes that he was not worried about his past injury, but it was at the back of his. "When you think a lot about a problem it always plays on your mind. I was disappointed when I suffered an injury on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, because had I not been injured I could have been in the finals. Returning before the finale just because of the injury was disappointing and I regretted it. Ek hota hai na ke ek bacche ko aapne khilona diya and woh pura khel bhi nahi paaya aur aapne woh toy wapas le liya (It is like you give a child a toy but snatch it back before he has played enough)… I felt bad. I don’t regret that I suffered an injury, I regret that I had to leave the show because of the injury."

The silver lining

Rohit also shared that his elder brother Ronit Roy told him that he is the only contestant in the "history of the show" to take an exit because of an injury, and not elimination from the game.

Overcoming fears

Rohit also said, “Before going on the show I was really worried about doing water stunts because I don’t know how to float on the deep end. I was really worried about saving myself if I would have to jump in the ocean. But I’m happy it was my first stunt and I performed really well during the task. Joh Ek darr baitha hua tha for the last 50 years that you can’t go inside the water, I’m happy I was able to successfully overcome it. I kind of had a sense of achievement after finishing the stunt.”

Rohit is best known for his act in TV shows such as Swabhimaan. He has also featured in Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kkusum. Rohit has also worked in several films including LOC Kargil, Forensic and Chengiz.

