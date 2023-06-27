Hina Khan flaunts edgy style in mesh crop top and cargo pants, strikes a bold pose with snake. Check out her pics

Actress Hina Khan is back on the adrenaline-pumping show Khatron Ke Khiladi in its 13th season, and she has finally arrived in Cape Town. Hina was previously a runner-up in Season 8 of Khatron Ke Khiladi, and now she makes a striking comeback as a challenger. The actress took to Instagram to share intriguing glimpses from her Cape Town diaries. Known for her bold personality, in her recent look, Hina can be seen effortlessly rocking a sporty look, donning a mesh top and cargo pants. However, it is her choice of accessory that truly stands out, leaving viewers intrigued and possibly even frightened. Keep on reading to know more. (Also read: Hina Khan is a tropical goddess in yellow pantsuit and bralette, her bold red lips and eye makeup steal the show ) Hina Khan poses with a snake in a crop top and oversized cargo pants. (Instagram/@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan's stunning look in a crop top and cargo pants

On Tuesday, the actress surprised her fans as she shared a string of pictures on Instagram with the heartful caption, "It’s been such a pleasure to associate myself once again with the life changing Show we all know as Khatron Ke Khiladi. This show flips your mind over its own in the best way possible. You never remain the same as before only for good. And the cherry on top is that you get to meet the Master Of Stunts and Action God Personified Rohit Shetty who’s one sweet and immensely humble soul. So much to take away from this gig that I forever keep close to my heart." In one of the post, she was seen posing with Rohit Shetty and in the other, the actress held a snake in her hand leaving everyone stunned. Let's take a look at her pictures.

Hina Khan chose an all-black ensemble for her captivating look, donning a sheer crop top with a turtle neck, full sleeves, and quirky sequin detailing in shades of red, white, purple, and blue. Complementing the stylish top, she paired it with oversized cargo pants. With black heeled boots and a chic half updo hairstyle, she exuded absolute elegance. Keeping her makeup minimal, Hina opted for nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks with a hint of blush, and a shade of nude lipstick.

We eagerly anticipate Hina's appearance on the show, as her stunning look has left us excited for more.

