Hina Khan is a tropical goddess in yellow pantsuit and bralette, her bold red lips and eye makeup steal the show

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Jun 03, 2023 09:37 AM IST

Hina Khan served a tropical goddess moment dressed in a yellow pantsuit and bralette. Her bold lips and striking makeup with the ensemble stole the show.

Actor Hina Khan is setting the internet ablaze with her latest pictures from a sizzling photoshoot, dressed in a stylish pantsuit and a bralette set. In the past, Hina has made a lasting impression with her impeccable red-carpet styling choices, and this new look proves why she is a fashionista to look out for. The star shared the pictures with a yellow heart as the caption. Scroll through to check out Hina's images and read our download on her look.

Hina Khan dons a yellow pantsuit and bralette for her latest photoshoot. (Instagram)
Hina Khan's ensemble from the latest photoshoot is from the shelves of the designer clothing label Nirmooha. The pantsuit and bralette are a part of the brand's Matrix collection and are called the Lemon Yellow Oversized Blazer and Pants with hand-embroidered tassel fringes. Hina accessorised the ensemble with striking jewellery and bold makeup picks. Her look can easily be a part of your party wardrobe this season. You can even steal some styling tips from Hina to amp up your style. See her pictures below.

Hina's lemon yellow-coloured blazer features notch lapel collars, an open front, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, a relaxed oversized silhouette, hand-embroidered tassel embellishments on one side, and a single button closure on the front. She wore it with matching pants featuring tassel adornments on the front, an oversized flared silhouette, and a high-rise waistline.

Hina completed her outfit with a matching yellow-coloured bralette featuring spaghetti straps, thin criss-cross belts covering the midriff, a plunging neckline flaunting her decolletage, embroidered swirl pattern on the bust, and a fitted silhouette.

For accessories, Hina chose a layered shimmering necklace, a blue sapphire ring, and high heels. In the end, bold red lip shade, dark blue and yellow eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, and beaming highlighter completed the glam picks. Centre-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.

