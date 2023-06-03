Hina Khan is a tropical goddess in yellow pantsuit and bralette, her bold red lips and eye makeup steal the show

Actor Hina Khan is setting the internet ablaze with her latest pictures from a sizzling photoshoot, dressed in a stylish pantsuit and a bralette set. In the past, Hina has made a lasting impression with her impeccable red-carpet styling choices, and this new look proves why she is a fashionista to look out for. The star shared the pictures with a yellow heart as the caption. Scroll through to check out Hina's images and read our download on her look. Hina Khan dons a yellow pantsuit and bralette for her latest photoshoot. (Instagram)

Hina Khan serves a tropical goddess moment in a new photoshoot

Hina Khan's ensemble from the latest photoshoot is from the shelves of the designer clothing label Nirmooha. The pantsuit and bralette are a part of the brand's Matrix collection and are called the Lemon Yellow Oversized Blazer and Pants with hand-embroidered tassel fringes. Hina accessorised the ensemble with striking jewellery and bold makeup picks. Her look can easily be a part of your party wardrobe this season. You can even steal some styling tips from Hina to amp up your style. See her pictures below.

Hina's lemon yellow-coloured blazer features notch lapel collars, an open front, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, a relaxed oversized silhouette, hand-embroidered tassel embellishments on one side, and a single button closure on the front. She wore it with matching pants featuring tassel adornments on the front, an oversized flared silhouette, and a high-rise waistline.

Hina completed her outfit with a matching yellow-coloured bralette featuring spaghetti straps, thin criss-cross belts covering the midriff, a plunging neckline flaunting her decolletage, embroidered swirl pattern on the bust, and a fitted silhouette.

For accessories, Hina chose a layered shimmering necklace, a blue sapphire ring, and high heels. In the end, bold red lip shade, dark blue and yellow eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, and beaming highlighter completed the glam picks. Centre-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.