Rakul Preet Singh's beach day in bikini and no-makeup look is all about having happy time in Maldives. Watch

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is holidaying in the Maldives, and her pictures from the vacation will give you a serious wanderlust bug. Rakul travelled to the island nation and has been posting snippets of herself having a blast amid white sand beaches and clear blue water. The star's latest photoshoot shows her in a bikini soaking up the sun while having a 'happy and chirpy' time by the pretty beach. She shared the photos on Instagram and garnered several compliments from her fans. Scroll to find out more. Rakul Preet Singh enjoys a beach day in the Maldives in a bikini and no-makeup look. (Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh in yellow bikini chills in the Maldives

Rakul Preet Singh's latest Maldives photoshoot shows her posing on the white sand beach dressed in a sunshine yellow-coloured bikini set. The images show Rakul smiling brightly at the camera, serving a glamorous pose, and enjoying the balmy clear blue sea water. "Chirpy and happy [yellow heart emojis]," Rakul captioned the post. The star's fans loved her pictures and flooded the comments section with praise. A few fans called her 'Hottie', and others dropped fire and heart emoticons in the comments. Another user wrote, "You are fire." See the post below.

Rakul Preet's sunshine yellow-coloured bikini set comes with a top and bottoms set. While the bikini blouse features gold chain-link embellished straps, a plunging U neckline displaying her décolletage, a cropped midriff-baring short hem length, and a fitted bust, the bikini bottom has a high-rise waistline, high-leg cut-outs, and a fitted silhouette.

Rkul accessorised the swimsuit with a sleek bracelet watch, statement gold rings, stylish gold hoop earrings, a monochrome printed hat, and broad-tinted sunglasses. Lastly, she chose a no-makeup look, glowing skin, fuchsia pink lip shade, and a pulled-back top bun.

Meanwhile, Rakul had earlier posted pictures of herself enjoying a sunset in the Maldives with the caption, "Magic light magic moments." It shows the star, dressed in a printed halter-neck jumpsuit, enjoying an evening in the island nation. She styled the ensemble with slip-on sandals, a sleek bun, and hoop earrings.

What do you think of Rakul Preet Singh's beach looks?