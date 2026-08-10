Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Internet upset over Vishal Aditya Singh's elimination after snake stunt: ‘Did not deserve it’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has already ramped up the terror levels as the first-ever elimination occured within just two weeks of the new season. The latest development in the reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, saw Vishal Aditya Singh becoming the first contestant to be eliminated from the fear-based reality show after losing the intense snake-themed stunt. Incase you did not know, Vishal was one of the most experienced survivours in season 11 of the show and had made it to the finale week. However, the 34-year-old actor had to endure major challenges in the new season.

Vishal Aditya Singh eliminated after snake stunt

Vishal Aditya Singh becomes first contestant to be eliminated after snake stunt in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. (Colors TV)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vishal Aditya Singh became the first participant to be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 because he ended up in the bottom three along with Ruhaanika Dhawan and Rubina Dilaik. These three participants had to then go through a stunt which included snakes and keeping calm was as important as giving correct answers.

The elimination stunt came after another physically demanding challenge involving molten wax. Contestants had to withstand hot wax being poured onto their arms and collect as much of it as possible. Harsh Gujral, who is among the new faces on the show this season, managed to collect the highest amount and secured his safety. As a result, Vishal, Rubina and Ruhaanika were pushed into the bottom three and had to fight for their place in the competition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For the task, the contestants were placed inside a glass box filled with snakes and they had to identify different types of reptiles through photos. Every correct answer helped them move closer to safety. Vishal was able to recognise three snakes, but it wasn’t enough for him to stay in the show. Ruhaanika scored just a bit better by pointing out the names of the four snakes, but Rubina had five snakes correctly identified, winning the dare. Thus, this ended the journey of Vishal’s Khatron Ke Khilad 15. Internet reacts to first elimination {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the task, the contestants were placed inside a glass box filled with snakes and they had to identify different types of reptiles through photos. Every correct answer helped them move closer to safety. Vishal was able to recognise three snakes, but it wasn’t enough for him to stay in the show. Ruhaanika scored just a bit better by pointing out the names of the four snakes, but Rubina had five snakes correctly identified, winning the dare. Thus, this ended the journey of Vishal’s Khatron Ke Khilad 15. Internet reacts to first elimination {{/usCountry}}

Read More

After the first elimination, the netizens were upset over his exit. Many users took to social media to express their disappointment. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Vishal Aditya Singh is really an entertainer! He didn’t deserve to go first! #KKK.” Another user said, “Vishal Aditya Singh lost the elimination stunt and became the first contestant to exit this season. Despite his efforts and determination, the challenge proved tough this time.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Many wondered if Vishal will be back as a wildcard entry, “Lekin.. interviews mein Vishal ne bola tha that He got out of the show because of injury and woh season ke mid tak reach kiya tha… toh aaj eliminate kaise hogaya??🤔 Uski re entry toh nahi hogi (But... in interviews, Vishal said he left the show due to an injury and had made it to the middle of the season... so how did he get eliminated today? 🤔 He won't be making a re-entry, will he?)!! #KKK15.”

Many felt it was unfair to eliminate him first. “I know it's based on the elimination task , vishal might go home but it seems unfair overall when there are some contestants weaker than him in tasks 🤔,” another user on X wrote. One internet user said, “Omg Vishal didn’t deserve to go first. This is sad & wasted potential. I hope they bring him back as a wild card. #KKK15.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 brings back familiar faces

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest season brings together a mix of returning contestants and newcomers, making for a varied lineup. The cast includes Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jasmine Bhasin, Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma and Orhan Awatramani, among others. The new season began on August 1 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.