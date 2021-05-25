Khichdi producer JD Majethia gives desi twist to FRIENDS Reunion poster: 'The perfect Indian reunion'

Khichdi producer JD Majethia has given a desi twist to the poster of the much-awaited FRIENDS Reunion special. He shared an edited version of the poster that had the faces of the six main cast members replaced with actors from the popular 2000s Hindi serial. The producer's latest post has made fans demand a new season of the show that has already had three seasons.

JD shared the edited poster on Instagram and wrote, "Ae baapu, aisa reunion manaenge, aisa reunion manaenge ke lage hee nai ki reunion manaya (Hey Dad! We will celebrate such a reunion that it won't feel like we celebrated a reunion)!! This would be the perfect Indian reunion!! What say? #friends #reunion #memories with this #show #khichdi."

Fans were quick to ask JD to make the reunion possible. "This is the actual reunion we want to watch!," one wrote. Another one commented, "Humein Khichdi aur Sarabhai VS Sarabhai dono chahiye." One even demadnded a cross-over between Sarabhai and Khichdi and wrote, "Yes pls .... Let's go for another Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cross over... Kisiko pata nahi chalega (no one will find out)."

After being delayed several times due to the production shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the popular American sitcom from the 1990s, FRIENDS will now have a reunion episode.

Ben Winston has directed the special episode. It will also feature guest stars including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. The reunion special will air on May 27, 2021, on HBO Max. In India, it will stream on ZEE5.