Lisa Kudrow was pregnant in real life while shooting for FRIENDS, her 'baby' is now a college graduate. See pics

Actor Lisa Kudrow, of FRIENDS fame, recently celebrated the graduation of her son Julian Murray Stern from the Los Angeles' University of Southern California. Incidentally, Julian has a FRIENDS connection as well. In the sitcom, when Lisa was shown to be pregnant with triplets in 1997 and 1998, she was expecting Julian at that time.

Her pregnancy was written into the plot of the fourth and fifth seasons of the sitcom in which Phoebe Buffay, her character, became a surrogate mother for her brother and his fiance, Frank and Alice. Lisa and her husband Michel Stern welcomed Julian in May 1998.

Recently, Lisa had shared a photo of herself embracing Julian in his graduation gown. Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls."

Julian, too, had shared a series of pictures and wrote, "SCA? More like easy A! Haha- no just kidding it was a lot of work I’m proud to have graduated from here. Thanks to @trelenjohnston and @henrysmallhawks for the photos!"

Meanwhile, actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan also graduated from the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts. He was awarded the Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production degree from the university. Though they both graduated on the same day from the same course and university, Julian is Aryan's junior.

Lisa is best known for essaying the character of Phoebe on FRIENDS. She will also appear in the upcoming reunion episode which is set to air on HBO Max on May 27. She will be joined by the five other cast members--Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Prior to the debut of the FRIENDS reunion trailer, Lisa had explained why she was certain the sitcom would last for many more years than its actual 10 season run. As per E! News, while appearing as a guest on The Late Show, the 57-year-old Emmy-winning actor had said, "...it was on for 10 years. But I just thought, 'This could go on forever'." As for the taping of the reunion, Lisa had shared, "It was thrilling and a little emotional."

