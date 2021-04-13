Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kim Kardashian and Kanye West agree on divorce terms, will have joint custody of their four kids
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West agree on divorce terms, will have joint custody of their four kids

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have agreed to the terms of their divorce; they will have joint custody of their four children -- North, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago, age 3, and Psalm, who turns 2 next month.
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 01:42 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. (REUTERS)

Kanye West agrees with Kim Kardashian West that they should have joint custody of their four children and neither of them need spousal support, according to new divorce documents.

West's attorneys filed his response Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to Kardashian West's divorce filing seven weeks earlier, which began the process of ending their 6 1/2-year marriage.

West's filing was virtually identical to Kardashian West's original petition, agreeing that the marriage should end over irreconcilable differences, and that the two should share custody of their children: North, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago, age 3, and Psalm, who turns 2 next month. And like Kardashian West's filing, West's asks that the court's right to award spousal support to either person be terminated.

According to Kardashian West's February 19 petition, the two have a pre-nuptial agreement, and under it they kept their property separate throughout their marriage.

The divorce filings bring an impending end to one of the most followed celebrity unions in recent decades, between the 40-year-old reality TV superstar Kardashian West, and the 43-year-old rap and fashion mogul West.

It was the first marriage for West and the third for Kardashian West, who has not asked the court to change her name back to just Kardashian, though she may still do so during the divorce process.

