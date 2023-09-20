Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. spotted together ‘hanging out’ but report says they are just friends

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have been seen together lately, but sources say they are just friends.

(Instagram/Kim Kardashian/Odell Beckham Jr.)

The reality star, 42, and the NFL player, 30, who plays for the Baltimore Ravens, have been “hanging out casually” after he broke up with his girlfriend Lauren “Lolo” Wood, an insider told Page Six on Tuesday.

However, sources close to both of them told us that they are not dating seriously and that they mostly hang out in groups because they have many friends in common.

They said that Kardashian is not looking for a serious relationship right now, but she is open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Her main priority is her kids and her businesses.

Beckham and Wood, who have a son together, split earlier this year. They went public with their relationship in 2019.

Kardashian has four children with her ex-husband Kanye West. They divorced in February 2021.

It is not clear how Kardashian and Beckham became friends, but they have some things in common. They both work with the teeth whitening brand Moon, and they were both at the same restaurant in Miami owned by Dave Grutman along with Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian also took her son Saint to some Los Angeles Rams games last season when Beckham was still on the team.

Around that time, Kardashian hinted at a new mystery man she was seeing on Season 3 of her Hulu show, which was filmed in October 2022.

She told Scott Disick that her friends set her up with a new guy and that they had a secret date in New York City.

“Does he meet the standards?” Disick asked.

“Oh, so meets the standards,” she answered.

She also smiled and texted the mystery man later in the episode.

This is not the first time that Kardashian has been linked to a famous football player.

In the summer, she was seen talking to Tom Brady at a Fourth of July party hosted by Michael Rubin — where Beckham was also present.

Some reports said that they were “super flirty” with each other, but according to Page Six report-they only talked briefly.

They said that Brady was talking to different women that night and that he and Kardashian were just “friends and have a lot of respect for each other.”

Brady has since been cozying up with Irina Shayk — and other women.