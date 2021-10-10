Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kim Kardashian drags entire family in her SNL monologue, says she's divorcing Kanye West because of his personality
Kim Kardashian drags entire family in her SNL monologue, says she's divorcing Kanye West because of his personality

Kim Kardashian's monologue was a hit on SNL. 
Published on Oct 10, 2021 03:53 PM IST
ANI | By HT Entertainment Desk

American TV personality Kim Kardashian took aim at her entire family during her recent opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old reality star took the stage in a hot pink jumpsuit with matching hot pink heels and not a single member of her family was safe from her jokes.

Kim started off her monologue by joking she was surprised to see herself onstage at SNL. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she wanted to prove she was more than just a "pretty face." She quipped, "I'm so much more than that reference photo that my sisters showed their plastic surgeons."

She also took aim at Caitlyn Jenner and Kanye West by pretending to announce she was running for president. "We can't have three failed politicians in one family," Kardashian joked.

Kardashian doubled down on the roasting of Kanye by saying she was divorcing him because of his personality.

Post her monologue, she appeared in a sexually suggestive 'Aladdin' skit alongside SNL cast member Pete Davidson. She also appeared in a skit in the style of 'The Bachelor', a music video style song and a lottery skit.

The reality TV star and estranged husband West were spotted leaving the Ritz Carlton hotel earlier Saturday as they headed to the SNL studios at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan.

Also read: Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian's complete undercover Balenciaga look has a Kanye West connect

As per Fox News, despite the impending divorce, West has reportedly been giving Kardashian advice on her hosting job. The musician has appeared on SNL as a musical guest seven times. 

 

