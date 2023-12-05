Kim Kardashian draws criticism for her ‘sunken nostril’ in new campaign for Skims skincare

Kim Kardashian recently promoted her latest career move on Instagram, showing off her new initiative of Skims skincare.

While Kim may have been focused on promoting the skincare line, fans have noticed something strange about her photos and took to social media to discuss the same.

The entrepreneur, 34, posted a series of makeup-free selfies on her social media account on Monday, December 5, 2023.

In the 5 photos, shared by her, she poses with her hands under her chin in the first one, completely naked. She looks elsewhere on the side, as she pouts, her hair scraped completely back.

Through all the photos her skin looks dewy and fresh as she shows off her new products launched under Skims skincare.

The socialite with about 363M followers on Instagram, posted the photos with the caption: "@skkn for the win."

One user on Reddit uploaded a campaign photo and titled the thread: "This is a friendly reminder that you don’t need to buy all these celebrity skincare brands."

Another suggested that the photo was edited despite appearing natural. "Her nose looks botched and uneven and her skin oops dry af. Her hands show her age," they wrote.

"she is starting to have Kris’ Collapsed nose."

"The editing of her cheeks around the nose makes it look like her cheeks are going to swallow her nose," added another.

Kim, rebranded her initial beauty line, KKW Beauty as SKKN and launched it last year, in 2022.

This is not the first time the Kardashian-Jenner clan has faced criticism over their appearances. Earlier in November, Khloe was targeted by many for her ‘overflamed and inflamed’ look during one of the episodes on Kardashians.

Kim herself was targeted for her appearance at Victoria Beckham's fashion show afterparty for her ‘abnormal’ lips, as she left them lipstick-free.