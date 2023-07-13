Kim Kardashian announces to star in ‘The Bachelorette’ in latest episode of The Kardashians. Is she serious?

In a surprising twist on the upcoming episode of "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian shocks her family with a prank announcement involving "The Bachelorette." The sneak peek clip, shared on social media, shows Kim gathering her family members to reveal her next move in the reality television world. As tensions rise and skepticism fills the room, the prank takes an unexpected turn. Let's dive into the details of this playful deception.

A Dramatic Setup

US socialite Kim Kardashian poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kim Kardashian, known for her flair for drama, sets the stage for the prank by asking her family to gather around. With everyone's attention, she reveals that Rob Mills, a Walt Disney television executive, reached out to her directly regarding an opportunity. The family members, including Kris Jenner, appear baffled and intrigued by the mysterious call.

Unexpected Announcement

Building suspense, Kim Kardashian finally drops the bombshell: she proclaims that she will be participating in "The Bachelorette." The family's immediate disbelief and outcry fill the room, with Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker dismissing the idea. Even Kardashian Barker, who has been at odds with Kim throughout the season, joins in, insisting that Kim is not doing "The Bachelorette."

Kris Jenner's Resistance

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the family urges Kris Jenner to verify the news, cameras capture her reaction. The matriarch vehemently opposes the idea, stating, "Not happening. Nope." In an interview, Kris expresses her disapproval of Kim potentially leading the dating show, emphasizing her role as a supportive manager and mother.

The Prank Unravels

In the full scene, the prank escalates as Kris Jenner decides to call Rob Mills to confirm the news. Mills plays along, leading Kris to believe that the "The Bachelorette" season starring Kim Kardashian is in the works. However, the laughter ensues when Kim reveals that it was all a joke, leaving the family in both relief and disbelief.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans had speculated that it was a prank before the episode aired, recognizing the Kardashians' love for playful antics. The lighthearted moment brought the family together, which has been rare this season due to tensions between Kim Kardashian and Kardashian Barker. Their feud over a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana is resolved as Kim apologizes to her sister.

Also read | WHO'S THERE? Kim Kardashian is ‘freaking out’ as ghostly woman appears at window

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the prank had fans buzzing, imagining a celebrity edition of "The Bachelor" franchise, it ultimately served as a reminder of the Kardashians' penchant for pranks. Kris Jenner, ever the victim, takes it in stride, acknowledging that she never sees these surprises coming.

Also read | ‘Only room for one peacock’, Bethenny Frankel weighs in on Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady romance rumors