Kim Kardashian shares pics of her home but people get ‘mental hospital vibes’

It's almost Christmas and Kim Kardashian has once again opened the doors to her enormous, monochromatic mansion in Calabasas, California. On Wednesday, she shared a bunch of photos of all the things she loved about her home, including some cups, a lamp, her bathroom, bedroom and the living room. (Also read: Step inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s stunning home)

The house is still as minimalist as Kim's entire aesthetic has been since a few years. The living room has a large couch in boucle fabric, complemented by two matching single seaters. There's a dull beige-brown rug on the floor, a skinny coffee table with metal legs and wooden top and a minimalist fireplace in the centre. There is not a single bright colour to be found in the entire room.

The bedroom is even more… intimidating. A large bed rests on what looks like a marble platform. There is no artwork, colourful pillows or even a decorative rug. The entire room is washed in the single tone of beige with lamps mildly lighting up the sides of the bed.

Kim's bathroom ready for Christmas.

Then there is the bathroom. The enormous room has just a glass wall on one side. While earlier Kim had lush green plants outside that wall, now she has tall swathes of pampas grass. However, the decor changed a bit on Wednesday when her designer friend switched it up with lit-up Christmas tree decor.

People on social media had some colourful reactions to Kim's monochrome home. One person thought it made them depressed. “So you enjoy mental hospital decor? Cause essentially, that’s what this looks like… depressing and uninspiring that’s for sure,” wrote one. “Nice try! As if anyone cares about your obituary lookalike bedroom,” read another comment on Kim's post. “All I see is a bunch of bland pretentious nothingness. Everything so shallow and void of personality or life,” wrote another person. A person even tweeted, “I have never been more scared of anything than Kim Kardashian’s house. Her bedroom looks like the inside of a mausoleum.”

Meanwhile, Kim finally settled her divorce with ex-husband Kanye West. The former couple and their attorneys filed documents asking for a judge's approval of terms they have agreed on, including $200,000 per month child support payments from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to Kim.

