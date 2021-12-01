Kirron Kher tells Badshah ‘mummy ko shikayat lagaungi’ for making her and Shilpa Shetty wait, he sheepishly apologises

Shilpa Shetty shared a behind-the-scenes video, featuring her co-judges Badshah and Kirron Kher, from the sets of India’s Got Talent. In the clip, Shilpa and Kirron complained about Badshah making them wait.

“We have been waiting for over 15 minutes,” Shilpa said. Kirron revealed that it was Badshah who was late and added, “We are always waiting for Badshah. I don't understand, Badshah ji... I want to know aapko itna time kis cheez mein lagta hai. Zulfein sawaar rahe the (what do you take so much time to do? Were you styling your hair)?”

Kirron said that she and Shilpa finished their touch-ups and hair within 15 minutes. “Aapke kahaan hai baal? Inko aapko theek karne mein itna time lag gaya? Daadhi ko kanghi kari. Uske baad karte kya hai aapke make-up aur hair wale log? Kya hai yeh (Where is your hair? Does it take you so much time to style this hair? You brushed your beard. What do your hair and make-up artists do after that? What is this)?” she asked Badshah.

“What is this nonsense? Main aapki mummy ko shikayat lagaungi. Baith chup kar ke (I will complain to your mother. Sit quietly),” Kirron scolded. Badshah then pretended to cry and said, “Galti ho gayi (I made a mistake),” leaving Shilpa in splits.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote on Instagram. “Baal baal bache, Badshah… BTS from IGT.” Farah Khan commented, “I LOVVVV KIRAN.” Several fans also dropped laughing emojis on the post.

Last week, too, Shilpa shared a video from the sets of India’s Got Talent, in which she eyed Kirron’s jewellery. “Main toh bol rahi hoon mujhe adopt kar lo. Sikandar thodi pehnega jewellery (I am telling you, please adopt me. Sikandar won’t wear jewellery),” Shilpa said, making a reference to Kirron’s son Sikandar Kher. “Siku, I am taking the jewellery,” she jokingly added.