Kishwer Merchant admires her baby bump in new pic, reveals promise she and Suyyash Rai made for the baby

Kishwer Merchant is looking back at her pregnancy journey so far. The actor, who is expecting her first baby with Suyyash Rai, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of her baby bump and talk about her journey.

In the picture, Kishwer looked down at her baby bump with a huge smile on her face while she stood beside a mirror. Sharing the photo, Kishwer confessed her pregnancy wasn't easy. "Can't believe more than half of this beautiful journey is over (heart emoji) Well not all of it was as beautiful, it had its ups and downs, there was extreme happiness sometimes and some days were emotional, dull .. mixed with nervousness, mood swings and me going crazy," she said.

She noted that the lockdown has given the family time to bond. "A complete locked down pregnancy thanks to Covid , had always imagined a very different pregnancy journey .. but I am glad to a certain extent that I got this one , got to spend it with @suyyashrai all the time," she said.

"Got to be home with @batuknathrai @pablosexxobarr Got a chance to get pampered and fed by my parents My Maasi doing all errands possible for me Video calls of to do lists from my in laws,Shruti and Krrish And ofcourse my friends who can't be here with me but are always keeping a check on me and how much I am growing each day," she added.

Addressing the baby, she said, "Baby Boo I just wanna say that we love you .. and we all are eagerly waiting for you .. This world is not an easy place to live in but your father and Me will make it beautiful for you , we promise #sukishkababy."

Kishwer and Suyyash previously revealed that they are expecting the baby's arrival in August. They shared the news via social media posts and shared a YouTube video elaborating the events that unfolded when and after they found out about Kishwer's pregnancy.