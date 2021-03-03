Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kishwer Merchant, expecting first child with Suyyash Rai, says her pregnancy was ‘unplanned’
tv

Kishwer Merchant, expecting first child with Suyyash Rai, says her pregnancy was ‘unplanned’

Kishwer Merchant said that her pregnancy was not planned. She is currently expecting her first child with her husband Suyyash Rai.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child.

Actor-couple Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child in August. In a new interview, she revealed that her pregnancy was unplanned but added that they are thrilled about welcoming a new addition to the family.

Kishwer said her and Suyyash’s parents were persuading them to start a family for a while now. She added that while she has picked a name for a girl, he has decided on the name of a boy.

Talking to ETimes, Kishwer said, “Suyyash and my parents have wanted this since long and were quite after us to have a baby, but yet it's an unplanned baby. I had skipped my period in December and I was feeling very tired that month. But when I did the skip again in January, I started recollecting if I had done a skip in December as well. In that confusion, I just decided to get a test done. And lo! I found I was pregnant.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Satish Shah gets Covid-19 vaccine after standing for 3 hours 'in the hot sun'

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals why she broke down after holding son

Rakhi Sawant, brother Rakesh dismiss FIR against them, call it 'publicity stunt'

When Rubina Dilaik had to sell her house after not being paid on debut TV show

Kishwer expressed her excitement about her pregnancy. “Suyyash and I are extremely thrilled. It is a blessing to conceive at this age naturally,” she said, adding that they have already zeroed in on baby names. “Suyyash has decided a name for the son and I have decided a name for the daughter.”

Also read | Kangana Ranaut can't find architects to rebuild her office: 'They say they are getting threats from ⁦BMC'

On Tuesday, Suyyash and Kishwer announced the happy news with adorable Instagram posts, featuring pictures from a photoshoot on the beach. “You can now stop asking ‘when are you guys gonna have a baby’ Coming Soon .. #august2021 #sukishkababy,” she wrote in her caption. He, meanwhile, quipped, “Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun (I am going to become the father of your child) @kishwersmerchantt ! Coming this August.”

Suyyash and Kishwer, who first met on the sets of her show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2011, tied the knot on December 15, 2016.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suyyash rai kishwer merchant

Related Stories

tv

Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai announce first pregnancy with special post: 'Coming in August'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:21 PM IST
tv

Bigg Boss 11: Kishwer Merchant, Asha Negi attack Hina Khan for her ‘spitting’ comment

UPDATED ON DEC 02, 2017 05:28 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP