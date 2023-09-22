Kitchen Nightmares season 8: Release date, trailer and more about Gordon Ramsay starrer TV series

Kitchen Nightmares is returning with a new season and the news has left fans drooling for episodes of the Gordon Ramsay starrer TV series. Season 8 of the hit TV show marks its return after nine years.

Gordon Ramsay in Kitchen Nightmares(X(formerly Twitter)/@GordonRamsay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Ramsay took to "X"(formerly Twitter) and informed fans about the upcoming season of the hit show.

"In just 1 week #KitchenNightmares finally returns to @FOXTV.....get your stomach ready !," wrote Ramsay.

Release Date

On Fox: Kitchen Nightmares season 8 will premiere on Monday, September 25, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Hulu: Kitchen Nightmares Season 8 will release on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 on Hulu.

ALSO READ| Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating! We finally have a confirmation!

Kitchen Nightmares theme

The TV series revolves around the business activities of struggling restaurants, which are helped to revive themselves by celebrity chef and restaurateur Ramsay.

Ramsay is known for his no nonsense approach in dealing with mistakes and messed up food. The series showcases him as a food lover and highly experienced chef who judges the quality of food on various parameters and helps chefs overcome the loopholes for creating a fantastic dining experience for customers. On the show, Ramsay also checks and ensures good hygiene, sanitation and other important factors for the success of a restaurant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is what the Kitchen Nightmares’ official synopsis reads:

“Chef Gordon Ramsay hits the road to help struggling restaurants all over the United States turn their luck around. Ramsay examines the problems each establishment faces, from unsanitary refrigerators to lazy or inexperienced staff, and searches for resolutions. With help from his team, Ramsay redecorates each eatery to give it a fresh new look and updates the menu as needed. Ramsay’s ultimate goal is to make the restaurants he visits popular and profitable, but it’s up to the restaurateurs to take his advice and turn their business nightmare into the American dream.”