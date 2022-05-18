Kitu Gidwani: Enough of discarding women after 40 in showbiz, creators who still do this should be ashamed

Actor Kitu Gidwani minces no words to call out the entertainment industry for always putting older women in a stereotypical box, and says the creators should be ashamed for discarding women over 40.

“When it comes to portrayal of real women on screen, we are light years behind what women are doing in reality and what we are showing. We are cowards in this country and do not want to show women who are highly successful, single, or don’t have children,” Gidwani tells us.

The 54-year-old continues, “Writing is not changing in India to my great dismay. Why are we stuck in the entertainment world to either flux or gangster women? Women can be more.”

While she accepts the change is seeping in, she feels it is too slow, and mentions, “In reality, women in India and all over the world are way ahead of what fiction is showing”.

“Hum log dhindhora peet rahe hain ke women are going ahead and changing things, but it is not shown in our films, small screens or in the OTT space. Shame on the entertainment industry for this,” adds the actor, who was recently seen in the role of a mother in web show, Potluck.

Gidwani, who is known for projects such as Swabhimaan, Air Hostess, Dance of the Wind, Earth, Rukhmavati Ki Haveli and Abhay, asserts “you cannot discard women after 40”.

“I am doing more today than I did when I was 40,” says the actor, who is disappointed in the lack of representation of “real women”.

“At the end of the day, the man writer wants to put the woman back in the box where she’s in the service of the man. And I want to say, ‘I am not in service to anyone’. In fact, the number of women in the business is still pretty low,” she says.

Now, the actor is hoping for things to change fast. “Enough with discarding women after 40. Women are in their prime at 40. Men remain like teenagers till the day they die. But women mature, they are capable of anything once they are sure of themselves. When a woman knows who she is, she can achieve the moon. So, I am hoping to see this fire in women onscreen as well,” she concludes.

