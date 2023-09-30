Kourtney Kardashian shares more inside pics from her Disney-theme baby shower, fans slam her for releasing balloons

Kourtney Kardashian had a baby shower of her dreams on Sunday, at her mom Kris Jenner's house in Los Angeles. The mom-to-be has now shared more inside pictures on Instagram from the Disney theme baby shower and thanked her mom for the same. Kourtney is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker. She has three kids from her earlier relationship. Also read: ‘Baby Barker': Kourtney Kardashian enjoys a Disney-themed baby shower with sister Kim and Khloe

Kourtney Kardashian's baby shower

Kourtney Kardashian has shared more pics from her baby shower.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing more baby shower pictures on Friday, Kourtney wrote, “Baby shower of my dreams. All the BTS pics and details @poosh thank you mommy @krisjenner for turning your home into the happiest place on earth, instilling my love of all things Disney, and for throwing this baby shower to celebrate me and your thirteenth grandchild.”

The first picture was a collage of Travis cuddling and kissing Kourtney at the party, with both of them wearing the custom Disney caps. It was followed by a partial glimpse of Kourtney sitting on Travis' lap, with her in an animal print bodysuit and Travis in a skeleton-theme tracksuit. There are more pictures of Kourtney in the animal print bodysuit, cuddling with Travis and posing in the sun with her girl gang.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans slam Kourtney

The post also included a video of Kourtney releasing a Mickey Mouse balloon in the air. Many slammed her for releasing the balloon in the air and how it could harm the environment. “Please do not release balloons into the air, it is so bad for the environment,” read one of many similar comments. A fan wrote, “How is she so pro-environment and organic this organic that.. blah blah but is polluting the environment in the easiest way to avoid it?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, several members of Kourtney's family had shared glimpses of the baby shower on Instagram. There was a custom ‘Baby Barker’ cake in the shape of a milk bottle floating in water with Mickey driving the boat on top of it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.