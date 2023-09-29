Kris Jenner reveals why she prevented her boyfriend Corey Gamble from starring in hit TV series ‘Yellowstone’

Kris Jenner has disclosed that she prevented her long-time boyfriend Corey Gamble from starring in the hit TV series Yellowstone. Jenner made the disclosure on Thursday during the Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians.

Kris Jenner (Instagram)

During the premiere, Jenner revealed that she stopped Gamble from taking a role in Yellowstone after she learnt that the role might involve romantic scenes.

The discussion cropped up when Jenner and Gamble were having dinner with Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.

"I'm so excited to watch the next episode of Yellowstone," said Jenner while having dinner.

Gamble then said, "If it wasn't for you, I would be a Yellowstone star." This shocked both Khloé and Kim who were caught completely unaware about it.

Kim couldn't help but ask Gamble, "They asked you to be on Yellowstone and you said no?"

At this moment, Jenner revealed that she was the reason behind Gamble saying "no" to Yellowstone. She revealed, "Correct, because I told him to say no."

By this moment, the conversation had turned full spicy and Kim really wanted to know the reason.

"Why would you tell him to turn down Yellowstone?" a curious Kim questioned.

Jenner replied, "Because I thought he[Gamble] was gonna have to have a romantic relationship."

In an interesting turn of events, at this moment, Khloé wanted to know if Jenner would like to star opposite Kevin Costner(lead actor in Yellowstone) in the TV series.

"But if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with Kevin Costner, I'm sure you would take it," asked Khloé.

Jenner replied, "Oh, that's a hard yes!"

Notably, Costner who played the lead role of John Dutton in Yellowstone, has reportedly left the show after season 5 which is the last season as well. For his immersive role, Costner won a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination and a 2023 Golden Globe Award.

