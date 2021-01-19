Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda respond to rumours of tiff between them on Kapil Sharma Show sets

Whatever is happening off-screen between actor Krushna Abhishek and his uncle Govinda has created headlines. And what’s happening on-screen therefore leads to a lot of eyebrows being raised too.

The latest instance of this is reports doing the rounds that Krushna got offended by one of the jokes cracked by his co-star on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda. There have been instances in the past when digs were taken at Govinda and Krushna’s not so good equation, and the two have gone on record to be vocal about it. This time, Krushna said ‘Chhee Chee aise baat nahi karte’, to which Sharda replied ‘Chi Chi (Govinda’s nickname) toh aapse baat nahi karte’. This was enough to set tongues wagging. Recently, Krushna had even refused to perform in one of the episodes when his uncle had come.

However, when we reach out to both of them, they maintain that all is well. Sharda says, “There is no fight at all, it’s a part of the script yaar.”

Does it get difficult, cracking jokes on something so personal without crossing any line? “No, because invariably we are on the same page. Our final motive is to entertain the audience. That is what we are striving to do. Obviously scripts are discussed internally before we go on stage. It’s nothing at all which both of us don’t know. We are aware, there’s no chance of anything like that happening,” maintains the 45-year-old.

He adds all is well between him and Krushna. “He’s a dear friend, and a talented boy. I enjoy working with him,” he says.

Krushna, on his part, sums it up in one sentence: “There is no fight between me and Kiku. These are all just rumours. I love him, and I absolutely love working with him.” Guess all’s well that ends well!