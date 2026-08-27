Krystle D'Souza slams trolls commenting on her appearance on The Traitors S2: ‘You have nothing else to talk about’

Krystle D'Souza has emerged as one of the strongest players on The Traitors Season 2. Even though she came close to getting evicted, Krystle managed to save herself from the circle of shaq as one of the traitors. The actor has now slammed trolls who refused to look at her game on the Karan Johar-hosted show and instead, commented on her looks and appearance.

Krystle on The Traitors S2

Krystle D'Souza questioned why her looks matter more than her work on the show.

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Krystle commented on a reel where a user asked why the actor's expressions were always frozen. ‘Respectfully, what is wrong with her face?’ asked the user. Several others also chimed in the comments. However, there were a few others who defended Krystle and said people should stop shaming women for their appearance and consider better things to talk about.

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{{^usCountry}} “You had so much to talk about after this show and somehow you reduced the entire conversation to a woman’s looks? Are you not going to talk about KRYSTLE’s game, her strategy, everything she actually did on the show? What really gets me is the comment section being filled with women tearing down another woman over her face. How has calling someone “plastic” or saying she’s had Botox, fillers or surgery become such a normal way to insult a woman?” read a comment. Krystle slams trolls {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You had so much to talk about after this show and somehow you reduced the entire conversation to a woman’s looks? Are you not going to talk about KRYSTLE’s game, her strategy, everything she actually did on the show? What really gets me is the comment section being filled with women tearing down another woman over her face. How has calling someone “plastic” or saying she’s had Botox, fillers or surgery become such a normal way to insult a woman?” read a comment. Krystle slams trolls {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What did Krystle D'Souza say in response to trolls about her appearance on The Traitors Season 2? Krystle D'Souza slammed trolls for focusing on her appearance rather than her gameplay, stating, 'I must be so good at what I do that you have nothing else other than my appearance to talk bad about.' Why are viewers questioning the authenticity of The Traitors Season 2? Viewers have raised concerns about the show's authenticity due to allegations of scripted eliminations and possible cheating involving contestants receiving external information. How does the game of The Traitors work and what are the roles of contestants? In The Traitors, contestants are divided into two groups: the Innocents, who aim to identify Traitors among them, and the Traitors, who secretly plot against the Innocents while trying to maintain their cover.

"I must be so good at what I do that you have nothing else other than my appearance to talk bad about !! You can do a better ‘hate PR job’. Level up," Krystle wrote in the comments.

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About The Traitors Season 2

The Traitors Season 2 is the latest edition of the reality show, hosted by Karan Johar. The season brings together a group of celebrities and public figures who compete in a game of deception, strategy and trust. The list of contestants include Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Shalini Passi, Soundous Moufakir, Harman Singha, Parul Gulati, Ansh Chopra, Shahneel Gill and Dalip Tahil.