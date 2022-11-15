Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih reveals, she is in a relationship: I’ve been seeing a guy (Exclusive)

“I’ve been seeing a guy for the last one and a half years,” confesses Anjum Fakih. The actor who has never really shied away from talking about her relationships, has ensured to keep this one under the wraps. “I haven’t come out in the open and expressed my love for the guy who I am dating and that is because I feel until and unless things are concrete, I shouldn’t do it. I seriously believe ki nazar lag jaati hai,” Fakih gushes.

While she doesn’t wish to reveal the identity of her partner, she divulges that the lad doesn’t belong to the entertainment industry. “I have been a model, so I have dated models and actors. I have realised after a decade that it is important to date someone from a different industry altogether. The conversation I have with my guy is so enlightening. I learn a lot from him,” she elaborates.

The 33-year-old continues to be a “die hard romantic” despite previous relationships that have not worked. Right from writing poetry for her guy to making illustrative art work for him, Fakih celebrates their relationship in her own way. “I am waiting for the right time (to talk openly about him). I have learnt this quite late in my life. I am a very impulsive person, who is straightforward and blunt. My partner has made me realise how important it is to calm yourself down and do things with a clear mind. It’s going well and we are still getting to know each other. My family also knows that I like someone and I am looking forward to this relationship to bloom into something. After so many heartbreaking relationships in the past, I am still a ashiq mizaj, I have not lost faith in love. I believe love always triumphs,” she explains.

Fakih is “not in a rush” to take things ahead. “I know age is catching up with me pretty badly, but we are still getting to know each other. It is too early to talk about marriage,” she ends.