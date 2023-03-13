90 Day Fiancé: 'Let's say your family finds you a match, will you meet her?' Jen Boecher asks Rishi Singh

In the most recent installment of the reality show, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jen Boecher raised important concerns with her partner Rishi Singh about their relationship. The episode highlighted the stark contrasts between the couple, particularly with regards to their respective cultures and their expectations for married life. Jen questioned Rishi about the possibility of him meeting someone else if his family disapproved of their relationship, and she also inquired about the likelihood of his family fully accepting her. Although Rishi attempted to address Jen's concerns, she appeared to remain unsatisfied. (Also read: Jen Boecher reacts to Rishi Singh's family forcing him on arranged marriage: 'He would choose me over his family')

During her visit to India to meet Rishi's family, Jen was taken aback to discover that they were still attempting to find a match for Rishi with other women. Upon learning this, Jen had a private conversation with him in an effort to comprehend the situation. She said, “Why didn't you tell me? Please just be honest” as mentioned by PEOPLE.

She raised her concerns and asked, "Let's say your family finds you a match, like today, tomorrow, while I'm here. Are you going to have to go meet with her? To which Rishi replied, "No, definitely not."

Rishi argued that selecting a spouse was his prerogative, and his family had previously informed him, "If you find a girl, just tell us." Jen further asked him, "Realistically, what are the chances that your family will ever accept me?"

Rishi affirmed his unwavering certainty that they would accept his chosen wife by stating, “I will give them a choice... Either you go with her or I will not marry with anyone” to his family. When Jen expressed her dissatisfaction to all his answers, he attempted to reassure her by mentioning that his family would welcome her. According to him, they believed he was too old to be single and would undoubtedly support his decision.

In the previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Rishi had to confront the consequences of his dishonesty towards the two most important women in his life. He introduced his fiancée, Jen who is 14 years older than him, to his family in Jaipur, India, which came as a surprise to his parents who were still trying to arrange a marriage for him with someone else. Jen shared her thoughts on Rishi's family and asserted that he would prioritize her over his family.

