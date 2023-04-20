Lil Wayne's ex, daughter get their own show with 'Toya & Reginae' spinoff series on Growing Up Hip Hop

Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter, the ex-wife and daughter of rap icon Lil Wayne, are set to star in a new spinoff series of WE tv's successful "Growing Up Hip Hop" franchise called "Toya & Reginae". This unscripted reality show will offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the lives of the high-profile mother-and-daughter duo, highlighting the chaos and unpredictability that comes with being in the limelight.

Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter, the ex-wife and daughter of Lil Wayne.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Toya & Reginae" is set to air this fall exclusively on WE tv and sister steamer ALLBLK, much to the delight of fans who can't wait to see what the pair has been up to since their last appearance on the show.

But that's not all WE tv has in store for viewers. The network has also announced a new scripted drama called "Bev is Boss," based on the life of music managing mogul Deb Antney. Antney, the founder and CEO of Mizay Entertainment, is credited with launching the careers of high-profile artists such as Gucci Mane, French Montana, and Nicki Minaj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The series will follow Antney's journey from growing up in Queens to becoming a successful manager, exploring the trials and tribulations she faced along the way. "Bev is Boss" will be an eight-episode season that is set to air exclusively on WE tv later this year.

Antney spoke about the series, saying, "Being vulnerable and letting others in isn’t exactly a comfortable place for me. However, it’s where I needed to go creatively to tell this uniquely personal story. Working with Jamie and his team to bring my story to life has been deeply rewarding on a professional level. Bev is Boss pulls back the curtain on my personal journey and invites the world to experience each step along the way."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans of reality TV and hip hop will surely be thrilled to tune in to both "Toya & Reginae" and "Bev is Boss" to catch a glimpse into the lives of these fascinating personalities.