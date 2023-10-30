Lisa Kudrow ‘baffled’ by Matthew Perry's death, considers adopting his dog

Late Friends actor Matthew Perry's costar Lisa Kudrow has finally opened up on his shocking death at 54. Perry was found unconscious on Saturday, October 28 in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence. According to a source as per Daily Mail, Kudrow has been left “baffled,” by his death and is considering taking in his beloved dog Alfred. “Lisa and [the] cast will all be attending his services,” as per the outlet. “This does not seem real or fair to her or any of the gang, because Matthew was finally at peace with himself and was having the best year of his life since his book launch almost exactly one year ago. He was enjoying life,” it added.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. (NBCU Photo Bank)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Emotional Friends reunion clip goes viral after Matthew Perry's death

The Friends cast also suggested that he might have taken some prescribed medication that wasn't safe to take before getting into hot water. “The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that's what Matty was - their brother. It's just devastating,” as per PageSix. Friends showrunners Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright, who are “deeply saddened,” issued a joint statement, which reads, “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well. We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other than the main cast of the comedy show, Maggie Wheeler, who portrayed Janice on screen alongside Perry's Chandler Bing, opened up on her emotions after his sudden death. She shared a picture of Janice and Chandler on Instagram with the caption, “What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}