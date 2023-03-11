Missing The Last of Us? Check these post-apocalyptic shows to quench your thirst

With the Last of Us season finale quickly approaching on March 12, you may soon be left with a gap in your TV watching habits, especially if you have a preference for top-notch post-apocalyptic programming. But fear not, as we have curated a list of recommendations to fulfill your end-times binge cravings, covering a wide range of moods. Here are more fantastic shows akin to The Last of Us that you can delve into after the series concludes. Take a look and see which ones catch your eye. (Also read: Love on your mind? Binge watch dating reality TV shows with your lover in US from Love Is Blind to Love Island)

Here's the complete list of television shows which you cannot afford to miss to binge watch with your friends and family:

The Last Man On Earth

The Last Man on Earth is a post-apocalyptic comedy television series that aired from 2015 to 2018. The show was created by and starred Will Forte as the titular character, Phil Miller, who believed himself to be the last surviving human on Earth after a deadly virus wiped out most of the planet's population. The show followed Phil's adventures as he searched for other survivors, struggled to find food and shelter, and coped with the loneliness of being the only human left on the planet. As the series progressed, Phil eventually meets other survivors, including Carol Pilbasian (Kristen Schaal), and they form a makeshift family, navigating the challenges of life in a world where they are seemingly the only ones left.

Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic fantasy drama television series that premiered on Netflix in 2021. Based on the DC Comics series of the same name, the show is set in a world where a mysterious virus has killed off much of the human population and caused children to be born with hybrid animal features. The story follows a young hybrid boy named Gus (Christian Convery) as he sets out on a journey to discover his origins and find a place where he belongs. Along the way, he befriends a rough and tough loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) who becomes his protector and guide. It is a must-watch for fans of fantasy and adventure, as well as anyone looking for a hopeful and inspiring story in uncertain times.

The Society

The Society is a mystery drama television series that premiered on Netflix in 2019. The show follows a group of high school students who are mysteriously transported to a parallel universe where all the adults have disappeared, and they are left to govern themselves and create their own society. As the teens attempt to build a new society, they face a host of challenges, including food shortages, power struggles, and a series of perplexing mysteries surrounding their new world. With each episode, the show delves deeper into the complicated relationships and power dynamics that emerge within the group, as well as the greater mystery of how they ended up in this parallel universe and whether they will ever be able to return to their old lives.

Daybreak

Daybreak is known for its quirky characters, and over-the-top action sequences. The show offers a fresh take on the post-apocalyptic genre, blending elements of comedy, drama, and horror. It also features numerous pop culture references and nods to classic teen movies and TV shows, which adds to its charm and appeal. It premiered on Netflix in 2019. The story follows Josh Wheeler (Colin Ford), a high school student who is searching for his missing girlfriend, Sam (Sophie Simnett), in this dangerous new world. Along the way, he teams up with a group of misfits, including Wesley Fists (Austin Crute), a former jock turned pacifist, and Angelica Green (Alyvia Alyn Lind), a young genius who seeks to find a cure for the virus that caused the apocalypse.

12 Monkeys

12 Monkeys is a must-watch for fans of science fiction and time travel stories. It is a compelling and thought-provoking series that offers a fresh and original take on the post-apocalyptic genre. The television series that aired on Syfy from 2015 to 2018. The show is based on the 1995 film of the same name, which was directed by Terry Gilliam and starred Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt. The series follows James Cole (Aaron Stanford), a time traveler who is sent back in time from the year 2043 to prevent a deadly virus from wiping out most of humanity in the future.

Battlestar Galactica

Battlestar Galactica boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Katee Sackhoff, and Jamie Bamber, among others, who bring their characters to life with nuance and depth. The show's exploration of the moral and ethical implications of survival in a hostile universe provides plenty of food for thought, making it a standout among science-fiction series. The series has won critical acclaim and numerous awards, including a Peabody Award and three Primetime Emmy Awards. It has also developed a loyal fanbase, who appreciate its compelling storytelling and exploration of complex themes.

