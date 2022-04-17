Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui reveals his difficult ‘secret’, leaves contestants and Kangana Ranaut crying

On Sunday's Judgement Day episode of Lock Upp, contestant Munawar Faruqui will be given the opportunity to reveal a secret and save himself from elimination. The comedian quickly pressed the buzzer, as instructed by host Kangana Ranaut, and was asked to reveal a secret about his mother. Munawar's story made all his co-contestants emotional and even host Kangana. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut: 'Tusshar Kapoor is my biggest supporter, even in my fights with people from film industry')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Munawar said, “It was the January of 2007. Sometime around 7 am, my grandmother woke me up and said that something has happened to my mother. ‘We had to take her to the hospital.’ When I reached the hospital they were bringing my mother out of the emergency ward. She was screaming and I was holding her hand. There was a moment when … Doctors talked among themselves and told me to leave her hand. I still cannot let that go."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Listening to him talking about his mother, co-contestants Kaaranvir Bohra, Anjali Arora and Zeeshan Khan got emotional. Even Kangana was seen wiping a tear from her eyes.

While the promo video did not reveal what had actually happened with Munawar's mother, his friends had earlier talked about it in an interview with The Quint. “After some years of knowing us, Munawar told us how his mother had died by suicide when he was around 11 years old. He told us how this had affected him deeply then and (affects him) even today. We did not ask many questions," his friend Saad had said in January 2021.

Munawar is a popular comedian who came in the eye of a controversy last year when he allegedly made some jokes about Hindu deities during a show. He was also arrested for the same. He is now among the most popular contestants on the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON