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Comedian Louis CK says India has ‘functioning poverty’ which is still better than New York: ‘Nobody looks at you’

Louis CK talked about his experience after visiting India and seeing how people like in small blocks which are still very cheap when compared to New York.

May 03, 2026 03:42 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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American stand-up comedian, actor and filmmaker Louis CK recently visited India. In March, he came to India as part of his ‘Ridiculous’ tour, marking his first-ever performance in the country. Now, in a free-wheeling chat with friend Jim Norton, he opened up about what he saw during the time he stayed in India, taking special note of how poverty functions in the big cities. He compared the poverty and economic structure of India with New York to show what is different in both the cities.

What Louis CK said about India

Louis CK talked about his experience after staying in India.

In a clip that was shared by Jim on his Instagram account, Louis said, “The feeling in India is that… and I am ignorant. I saw what I saw. Nobody is on the street looking like s***. Nobody's on drugs and nobody is living homeless, like the way in the streets in New York. I see guys with a bubble syringe, shooting up in broad daylight all the time. I see guys bent over like that… I did not see a single person like that in any of the places we went to in India.”

How it differs from New York city standards of poverty

Louis made a stop at Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi for his tour in India in March. The debut tour featured sold-out shows and was managed via District by Zomato.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

new york city india poverty
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