Love Is Blind Reunion: When, where, who to watch and how to ask your juicy questions

Fans of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ are eagerly awaiting the show's reunion episode which will be aired live for the first time in the show’s history. The reunion will air two days after the finale, on Sunday, April 16th, at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. Love is Blind Live Reunion will air on Netflix on 16 April, 2023 (Sunday).

Who will be present at the Love is Blind Reunion?

All five couples from the show's dramatic fourth season will reunite. The cast will gather to discuss everything that has happened since the show's conclusion. Viewers will get to find out what happened to all the engaged couples, from Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds’ drawn-out breakup to Irina Solomonova and Micah Lussier’s “mean girl” label.

How to watch the live Love is Blind Reunion?

The live event will be broadcasted on Netflix, and a “Watch Live” red play button will be available on Netflix at 4:50 pm PT/7:50 pm ET. Clicking on the button will take users to a waiting room before the episode begins. If you are unable to join on time, don't worry. You can start the episode from the beginning or join it in real-time.

How to submit your questions?

Viewers can submit their questions for the cast to answer before the reunion goes live. Using the hashtag #LoveIsBlindbLIVE on Twitter and Instagram, submit any questions you felt the show left open-ended. Before the reunion, check to vote on the questions you want Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show's co-hosts, to ask.

Missed the live Love is Blind Reunion?

If you miss the live episode, don't worry! You can start from the beginning or jump into where the episode is in real-time. You can also pause or replay the episode while it airs. Once the episode is over, it will be available for streaming on Netflix.

What can we expect from the Love is Blind Reunion?

During a live appearance on TODAY on April 4th, “Love Is Blind” co-host Nick Lachey teased what viewers could expect from the first live reunion. He and his wife Vanessa Lachey have the "same questions" audiences have and plan to get into specifics about the love triangle that took place in the show. Before the reunion goes live, viewers can submit questions for the cast to answer.

If you are a fan of the show and want to know the answers to all your burning questions, mark your calendars for April 16th, and get ready to watch the live reunion.