Love Is Blind's Jackie exposes truth behind Marshall breakup in shocking Instagram post

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 12, 2023 10:30 PM IST

Love Is Blind star Jackie has finally spoken out about her dramatic breakup with Marshall, setting the record straight about what really happened between them

Love Is Blind's Jackie has finally broken her silence on her tumultuous breakup with Marshall, and it looks like the reality star is not backing down. After the couple's failed engagement, Jackie was seen on a date with Josh, which raised eyebrows and left fans devastated. But Jackie recently took to social media to clarify what happened between her and Marshall, claiming that the show misrepresented the sequence of events.

According to Jackie, the couple had broken up before she even went out with Josh, and the show had presented scenes in the wrong order, leaving viewers with a false impression of the situation.

In her Instagram post, Jackie pointed out that her hair and clothes were different on the date with Josh than they were on the day that Marshall tried on his tuxedo. She also revealed that the show's producers were the ones who paid for the engagement rings, which explains why she didn't give hers back to Marshall when he asked for it.

Jackie and Josh in Love is Blind (Netflix)

While Marshall has yet to respond to Jackie's claims, it looks like she has moved on with Josh. The two were recently spotted together, sparking rumors that they are now in a relationship. With the Love Is Blind reunion fast approaching, fans are eagerly waiting to see what other secrets and surprises will be revealed. One thing is for sure: this love triangle is far from over.

Topics
date breakup couple engagement instagram relationship social media
