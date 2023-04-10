Home / Entertainment / Tv / ‘I must speak the truth’, Love is Blind's Jackie Bonds accuses show's edit of misrepresentation

‘I must speak the truth’, Love is Blind's Jackie Bonds accuses show's edit of misrepresentation

Paurush Omar
Apr 10, 2023

Love Is Blind's Jackie Bonds is speaking out against the show's editing after the latest episodes have aired

Jackie Bonds, a contestant on Love Is Blind, claims that the show's editing made her look bad in the latest episodes that dropped last Friday. The episodes revealed that she went on a date with another man while engaged to Marshall Glaze. However, Bonds insists that creative editing was used to portray her as unfaithful.

Jackie and Josh in Love is Blind.(Netflix)
Jackie and Josh in Love is Blind.(Netflix)

Bonds alleges that she and Glaze had already broken up before she met Josh Demas, her former blind-pod flame, for coffee and a kiss. In a statement posted on Instagram, Bonds claimed that she was wearing different clothes and her hair was styled differently during the coffee shop date, which proved that the events were not in chronological order.

Despite her explanation, Love Is Blind fans took to social media to call her a liar and a cheater, doubting her version of events. Many noted that the editing couldn't have put certain words in her mouth, such as when she admitted to having chemistry with Demas.

Jackie Bonds has accused 'Love Is Blind' editors of misrepresenting her.(Netflix)
Jackie Bonds has accused 'Love Is Blind' editors of misrepresenting her.(Netflix)

The truth behind the situation remains unclear, and fans may need to wait for the reunion show to find out what really happened. The show's hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, have announced that the reunion will be streamed live, giving fans the chance to hear from the contestants themselves.

Also read | Spoiler alert! Did Jackie and Josh break the rules in Love is Blind season 4?

For now, Bonds remains under fire from fans who are questioning her trustworthiness and her commitment to Glaze. It seems that the drama from Love Is Blind will continue to unfold even after the show's season has ended.

