Love Is Blind villain Bartise's baby mama drama. Who's the secret woman and what's the backlash about?

Love Is Blind star Bartise has revealed that he secretly fathered a child with a woman named Olivia Gross. The couple's relationship is shrouded in mystery, but internet sleuths quickly identified Olivia as the baby's mother. Fans of the show had previously criticized Bartise for his toxic behavior and frequently bullying his female co-stars, including Nancy, whom he was paired with on the show.

Love is Blind star Bartise Bowden with son Hayden

In a surprising appearance during the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion, the proud papa, Bowden, introduced his adorable baby boy to the world. The 27-year-old reality star beamed with joy as he cradled his little one, finally revealing his name to fans. "Meet my son, Hayden," he declared, before revealing that his bundle of joy was already a huge fan of the show.

Bartise and Nancy ended their Love Is Blind journey in episode 11 after Bartise refused to marry her. Despite their breakup, Nancy accused Bartise of going on a date with a tall blonde woman the day after their wedding. Bartise's recent Instagram post announcing his son's birth has left fans speculating if Olivia was the woman Nancy was referring to.

Social media posts suggest that Bartise and Olivia’s meeting definitely overlapped with his filming for Love is Blind and Perfect Match.

Unfortunately, the news of Bartise's secret child has led to the unfair and ruthless bullying of Olivia and their infant son, Hayden. Fans have bombarded Olivia's social media accounts with hateful comments, insulting her and her child. Some fans even call the baby "barftise jr." The backlash has been so intense that one Reddit user pleaded for people to give Bartise a break.

One speculation is that Olivia may have been dating someone else during her pregnancy, which would explain why Bartise was not in the child's life until he got a paternity test. Some fans pointed out that Bartise wants to be a part of his son's life now that he knows he is the father.

Love Is Blind fans are eagerly awaiting Bartise's response to the situation, but it remains to be seen how he will address the controversy. Meanwhile, Olivia and baby Hayden deserve respect and privacy as they navigate this challenging time.