Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lachey accused of bias and unprofessional behavior during explosive reunion

The Love Is Blind reunion has left viewers shocked and appalled as they witnessed host Vanessa Lachey's toxic behavior towards cast member Paul Peden. The 29-year-old environmental scientist has accused the host of having a personal bias against him, leading to an uncomfortable and inappropriate interrogation. Vanessa Lachey arriving for the season four reunion of "Love is Blind" at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles.(AP)

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Peden expressed his frustration and anger towards the way the reunion was handled. "It felt like an interrogation on issues, specifically very key inflammatory points," he said. "I thought that I detected a little bit of personal bias there. I'm not sure what it was. But I guess she's within her right to drill on personal bias, but she shouldn't present as being an objective neutral party if that's the case."

Love Is Blind's Paul Peden

Peden's accusations have sparked a heated debate on social media, with many viewers criticizing Lachey's behavior and calling for her to be replaced in the next season. Several Twitter users claimed that Vanessa "picks sides, cuts people off, bullies the male cast, pushes motherhood onto women," while others accused her of being sexist and unfair.

The drama surrounding Peden and Lachey has taken over social media and news outlets, leading to a scandalous expose on the behind-the-scenes of Love Is Blind. According to an anonymous source who worked on the show, tensions were high during the reunion, and Lachey's behavior was not a surprise to the production crew.

"Vanessa has a history of being difficult to work with," the source claimed. "She's very opinionated and can come across as condescending. We had to remind her several times to stay neutral and not take sides."

The insider also revealed that tensions had been simmering between Peden and Lussier, his former fiancé, leading up to the reunion. "Micah was upset that Paul had called her out on not being a good mother, and she wasn't going to let him off the hook that easily," the source said. "Paul was defensive and felt like he was being attacked, and Vanessa didn't help matters with her line of questioning."

The Love Is Blind reunion has become a hot topic in the entertainment world, with viewers and industry insiders calling for changes to be made. The show's producers have yet to comment on the scandal, but it's clear that action needs to be taken to ensure that the cast and crew are treated fairly and respectfully.

As for Peden and Lussier, their relationship remains on shaky ground. While they did try to make things work after the show ended, it seems that their differences were too great to overcome. "We're not fit for lifelong commitment," Peden admitted. "I think that we're a great match for dating. I really do."

Love Is Blind may have captured the hearts of millions with its unique premise and compelling cast, but the behind-the-scenes drama is is attracting even more attention. It remains to be seen what action will be taken to address the controversy, but one thing is clear: viewers and fans will be watching closely.