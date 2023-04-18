Love Is Blind's Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas share their relationship status

Love Is Blind star Jackie Bonds broke up with Marshall on the show. She then found love in Josh Demas off-camera. It's interesting that Jackie fell in love with Josh despite earlier getting engaged to Marshall on the show. However, Jackie and Josh can't be called a Love Is Blind couple as they didn't start dating on the show. Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas(Instagram)

Jackie and Josh recorded an interview with show host Vanessa Lachey one day before the season four live reunion event.

Also read| Watch- Jennifer Aniston spills the beans about Adam Sandler on The Tonight Show in 'flashback' video

“I think we’re taking our time with everything,” said Josh. “You can’t rush love,” he added.

On the accusations of being a cheater, Jackie told Vanessa “Okay, so I broke up with Marshall before I saw Josh at the coffee shop. It looks like I’m a cheater and I am not a cheater.”

It has been revealed that Jackie and Josh have moved in together even as their love story takes off after season 4 officially ended. The lovebirds have a dog and a fish named Rick.

On this Monday, Jackie took to Instagram and posted "A year of standing side by side with my other half. Our journey to find each other was not easy but it was worth it. Thank you for loving me, standing by me and protecting me. I love you forever and through every realm @jdemasThank you @loveisblindnetflix for this amazing experience".

Meanwhile, the major reason for the breakup with Marshall was Jackie's troubled family life which required her to take care of her parents and support them with money. Jackie's father can’t work anymore as he is fighting stage 2 head and neck cancer. He has a feeding tube in his stomach, and the back of his tongue has been removed along with 11 cancerous lymph nodes from his neck. Apparently, Jackie realised that Marshall wasn't the man who could live with her while she handles her family obligations. In an interaction with show host Vanessa Lachey, Jackie revealed that Marshall using a derogatory word against her was the boiling point in their relationship which led her to part ways with him.

“I don’t wanna be with you anymore. I just can’t be with you,” Jakie had told Marshall on camera.

Unlike Marshall, Jackie's new boyfriend Josh is getting along well with her family as according to her, Josh hangs out with her family “all the time".