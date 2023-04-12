Are Love Island's Jessie Wynter and Will Young talking marriage and babies already?

It seems like things are heating up for Love Island's Jessie Wynter and her beau Will Young as she spills the beans on his marriage and baby plans. The couple, who got together on the popular ITV2 reality show, are now living together on a farm with Will's family. Jessie confessed that Will frequently jokes about marriage and kids, but she's not sure if he's serious or just teasing.

Things are heating up for Love Island's Jessie Wynter and her beau Will Young.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Jessie revealed that they both see a future together and are considering getting their own place. They're taking things slow and not making any concrete plans until Jessie returns from Australia.

In the meantime, Jessie is enjoying the change of pace from London to the countryside, and she's settled into her new family dynamic. Speaking to OK!, Jessie said, "It’s really nice getting out of London and back to the countryside that I’m used to. I think it’s been really good for my and Will’s relationship to just settle back into the normal world instead of trying to be in London and living that high life."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It seems like love is in the air for Love Island couples as Shaq Muhammad recently celebrated his 25th birthday with girlfriend Tanya Manhenga. Tanya went all out to make Shaq's day special, and we can't wait to see what other romantic surprises these Love Island couples have in store for us.

Also read | Love Island USA's Cashel Barnett ditched Kyra for this gorgeous mystery woman

Love Island airs on ITV2, and is available via catch up on ITVX and BritBox.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON